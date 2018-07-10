A New Zealand-based baker has refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple in Brisbane, after saying it was “against her beliefs”.
Sasha Patrick and her partner Moe Barr were planning to marry in January at Waipu on New Zealand’s North Island, and had asked Kath’s Devine Cakes to make their wedding cake, according to Stuff.
“I do not wish to offend either of you and I thank you for letting me know that it is a same-sex wedding,” Kath wrote.
“Even though as individuals you are both fabulous and amazing people, I must follow the integrity of my heart and beliefs.
“Our government has legalised same-sex marriages but it is not my belief that it is correct, therefore I will not support it and cannot make a wedding cake for you.”
Patrick and Barr had been planning their wedding before same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia last year, and said they were shocked to receive the email.
“We were really surprised to get that email,” Patrick told Stuff.
“We’ve been really open about the fact it’s a same-sex wedding and had absolutely no problems with any of the other vendors.
“You just don’t expect to get a response like that these days.”
Unbelievable. This is the modern equivalent of stores with signs saying “No blacks or Irish”.
If you have to discriminate or act on your xenophobia then get the fuck out of retail. If you want to serve one customer you have to (within bounds of safety etc) serve everybody. That’s the way it works and has done for decades.
This baker needs to move out of retail and start wholesaling wedding cakes to churches to on-sell as part of a wedding package to couples who marry in those churches. That way they never have to say no to a gay couple.
What’s incredibly rude about this baker is they didn’t forewarn same sex couples that they would not be served. That’s disgusting.