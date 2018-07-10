—

A New Zealand-based baker has refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple in Brisbane, after saying it was “against her beliefs”.

Sasha Patrick and her partner Moe Barr were planning to marry in January at Waipu on New Zealand’s North Island, and had asked Kath’s Devine Cakes to make their wedding cake, according to Stuff.

Kath declined their request, citing their sexuality as the reason.

“I do not wish to offend either of you and I thank you for letting me know that it is a same-sex wedding,” Kath wrote.

“Even though as individuals you are both fabulous and amazing people, I must follow the integrity of my heart and beliefs.

“Our government has legalised same-sex marriages but it is not my belief that it is correct, therefore I will not support it and cannot make a wedding cake for you.”

Patrick and Barr had been planning their wedding before same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia last year, and said they were shocked to receive the email.

“We were really surprised to get that email,” Patrick told Stuff.

“We’ve been really open about the fact it’s a same-sex wedding and had absolutely no problems with any of the other vendors.

“You just don’t expect to get a response like that these days.”