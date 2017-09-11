Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has slammed both sides of the marriage equality debate with postal survey ballots to be sent out this week.
“Just get out of my face,” he told the ABC’s RN Breakfast.
He said Australians have “made up their mind, they’ve got it worked out, they’re going to send their ballot back.”
“Sometimes I believe on both sides the advocacy is doing more to harm them than to help.”
Joyce is against marriage equality, but told the program that if the survey returned a Yes result he would not vote against it.
His comments come as the Coalition and Labor attempt to come to an agreement on regulating advertising throughout the postal survey’s run.
The Turnbull Government wants the legislation to prevent vilification and mandate that any advertising must be authorised as is required during election campaigns.
Shadow Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has suggested that Labor wants the legislation to have provisions hate speech, which may be difficult to enforce.
“Labor has asked the government to include a provision that would ban vilification — hate speech — and it looks at this stage like the government is prepared to agree to that.”
Hilarious. His policy is that everyone has to have their say. But when anyone says it, he tells them to shut up.
Tell you what Barnaby, do you know where they’ve shut the hell up about marriage equality, made it a total non-issue? That’s right, New Zealand. Why not take up your citizenship option in a place where you don’t have to hear about marriage equality.