RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Bianca Del Rio is heading down under with her razor sharp wit and dark humour. Matthew Wade caught up with her over the phone on a sunny afternoon in L.A.

What was your Pride Month like this year?

It was quite festive. I was completing my other tour and found myself in New York doing three or four pride events. I’d missed pride the last few years, so it reminded me of how much I love the city.

I started contemplating my life – should I move back to New York? It was like revisiting an old boyfriend.

Do you think given America’s new President this year’s Pride had a different feel?

I think everybody was still out there celebrating without getting too political. [Trump’s] a piece of shit, and I think people are trying their hardest to find some form of love, compassion, or excitement. We have no idea what he’s doing on a daily basis, his administration is bullshit.

But we’re out and proud as much as we can be. I know I had fire under me this year.

What were your thoughts on the latest season of Drag Race?

First of all everybody’s a fucking drag queen now, they’re hanging from the trees here. It shows how influential the show is. Some grew up watching Drag Race which can be good or bad; bad if you think that’s the only kind of drag there is. I’ve been doing this for 21 years.

I didn’t watch the latest season. I saw the first episode but I’ve been travelling and here in U.S. they’ve switched what channel it’s on and I’m too old to be finding it online. And in my down time the last thing I want to do is watch drag queens.

So I’m guessing you didn’t have a favourite queen?

I did get to meet the girls in my time off. I got to work with Trinity Taylor and I got to meet Valentina. I’m always amazed by everyone, they’re so much younger than I am. I’m 42, so I’m always amazed by how young they are. They always ask me advice and it’s always great to chat.

You’re obviously on the road a lot – how do you spend your down time?

I don’t relax, I always have to have a project. I just finished up my last tour and I’ve had to keep myself busy, whether it’s wig making or laundry or sorting my jewelry. I don’t do well with sitting idle.

Tell me a little about your upcoming show Blame it on Bianca Del Rio.

It’s exciting! My last show started in Australia and since then I’ve been adding to my little notebook of hate – I’ve compiled lots of things given our current political situation, so there’s always a laugh at every turn.

Audiences can expect my clown face, and expect me to have a drink. I tell people to expect the unexpected. I’m excited to find out what people will find amusing, sometimes throwaway jokes end up having the best reaction.

What’s been one of the highlights of your career so far?

Obviously continuing to work and play large houses, and to bring my brand of hate everywhere.

But I also got to get into bed with Joan Rivers which was my favourite thing ever. They always say never meet your idols but she was quite amazing and her work ethic was incredible. We were supposed to do a 15-minute interview but ended up going for one hour. At the time I had management that told me it wasn’t a good idea to do it and I thought, go fuck yourself.

Blame it on Bianca Del Rio will be touring Australia from November 9 – 15. For more information and to grab tickets visit: www.facebook.com/BiancaDelRioDownUnder.