A massive rally for marriage equality is happening in Melbourne tomorrow, with thousands of activists set to take to the streets in support of marriage law reform.

The rally will end with a mass ‘illegal wedding’ of same-sex couples.

“Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull refuses to risk his leadership by standing up to the right wing of his party on this important issue of civil rights, despite the majority of both houses of parliament supporting reform,” said the organisers.

Equal Love will issue marriage certificates to all couples who choose to be ‘married’ at the rally.

In Canberra, a rally for marriage equality will be held next Saturday September 2.

“Our government is cracking apart and cracking up over marriage equality,” said organisers Equal Love Canberra.

“Come out to reject all games, delays, excuses and bigotry. Yes to marriage equality!”

In Sydney, a rally organised by Community Action Against Homophobia (CAAH) will be held on Sunday September 10.

“Whether you are gay, trans or straight, everyone needs to participate in this moment,” said Cat Rose of CAAH.

“We aim to fill the streets and show that ‘yes’ is the only answer to the marriage equality question. We need to win this decisively and make sure we don’t fail in the global movement towards equality.”

In Brisbane, a rally will also be held on Sunday September 10, organised by Equal Love Brisbane.

“[The vote] is already being challenged in the High Court, but if it goes ahead, we must campaign for the biggest ‘yes’ vote we can,” said the organisers.

“Don’t give up, don’t despair. We will win if we keep fighting!”

In Adelaide, activists will march on the Parliament of South Australia on Saturday September 16 for marriage equality.

Thousands of people are expected to show their support for marriage equality.

“Shame on the Turnbull government,” said the organisers.

“The majority wanted marriage equality passed years ago! Instead they’ve handed us a shambolic postal plebiscite to delay and obstruct our rights even further.

“We must get out the vote for equality and demonstrate our contempt for the Coalition in the streets.”

If the postal vote for marriage equality goes ahead, ballots will be posted in September, with the outcome to be announced in November.