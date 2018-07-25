—

I’m not the sportiest of individuals, but after three Bingham Cups standing on the sidelines as a proud WAG (wife or girlfriend of a sportsperson) with the Melbourne Chargers, I can honestly say that the sense of community at the tournament is like nothing I have felt at any pride event—and it’s not just because of all the beer I drank.

With the tournament in Amsterdam this year, I don’t know what was more physically taxing: climbing the steep stairs to the gay bar toilets each night on the pub crawls, or battling it out on the pitch.

But what do I know, I was on the sidelines.

There was one thing we all hoped for throughout the tournament, and that was that the horn blown by the French team during our matches would break so we would never have to hear that sound again.

It gave new meaning to feeling horny.

Many teams hoped that the Sydney Convicts wouldn’t win the Cup again this year, but better luck next time.

I’m just glad to see all of Australia represented so well.

At a tournament like this, there is something truly inspiring about seeing the support given to a team when they are down on their luck or outmatched.

The joy of it makes me want to sign up to train with an inclusive rugby team as well.

I mean sure, everyone wants to win, but more than that, everyone wants to play.

And it’s that passion that drives the fun both on and off the field, whether it’s celebrating on the dancefloor or screaming at the referee because they made the ‘wrong’ call.

Maybe in two years’ time I’ll know how the game is actually played, but even if I don’t, I know I’ll continue to have an amazing time catching up with old and new friends from around the world, and getting to sharing in something truly amazing, the community that makes up the Bingham Cup.