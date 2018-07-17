—

Pink kicked off the Melbourne leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour last night at Rod Laver Arena, and it was outstanding.

Performing to a packed house, the pop star got the party started by swinging from chandeliers, with death-defying aerial stunts and stage pyrotechnics to boot.

How a singer can swing upside down and still nail every note—with fireworks exploding around her—is beyond me.

The 38-year-old performed many of her biggest hits, and won over the audience with her charisma and friendly personality, pausing the show many times to converse with the audience and to show love for her fans.

One of the most touching parts of the night involved a montage of her past music videos, showing her progression as a young artist to now.

Pink spoke about feminism, body dysmorphia, racism, and LGBTI equality during the show, saying, “it boggles my mind that we are spending time, energy, and money trying to ban love… I don’t want there to be gay marriage, I just want there to be happy and lasting marriage”.

She then performed What About Us and the crowd were left screaming for more.

Pink finished the night strapped to a harness flying around the arena, just meters from her audience, performing So What, before closing with Glitter In The Air.

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma world tour will play 35 arena shows in Australia, with her Melbourne dates set to include July 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, and August 28 and 29 (last night of the national tour).

Pink will also be performing in Sydney and Brisbane. Final tickets available at www.livenation.com.au.