AN anti-LGBTI group in the U.S. has distributed a booklet in Australia to warn the ‘average person’ of what might happen if same-sex marriage is legalised in the country.

The booklet was published in 2008 by Massachusetts-based ‘pro-family activist organisation’ MassResistance which claims to supporters and activists across America and around the world.

However, it recently made the rounds at a presentation in Victoria on redefining marriage hosted by state president of the Australian Family Association Terri Kelleher.

At the presentation, Kelleher condemned the inclusive and recently-awarded efforts of the Safe Schools program, and activists handed out the booklet to attendees and touted it as helping people understand what was ‘really’ at stake.

It had previously been sent to all federal MPs in 2012 when a same-sex marriage bill was being voted on in parliament.

According to the booklet, marriage equality in the United States has directly led to a spike in HIV rates and cases of domestic violence.

“Since homosexual marriage became ‘legal’ the rates of HIV have gone up considerably in Massachusetts,” the booklet read.

“And given the extreme dysfunctional nature of homosexual relationships, the Massachusetts Legislature has felt the need to spend more money every year to deal with skyrocketing homosexual domestic violence.”

It also warns with incredulity of the potential ‘homosexual marriage onslaught’ in public schools if same-sex marriage is legalised.

“[In Massachusetts] kindergartners were given picture books telling them that same-sex couples are just another kind of family, like their own parents,” it read.

“It’s also become commonplace in Massachusetts schools for teachers to prominently display photos of their same-sex ‘spouses’ and occasionally bring them to school functions.”

Pause for shock-horror. You can’t make this stuff up.

The booklet then addressed the growing visibility of the trans community, who unfortunately weren’t immune from the group’s bigotry either.

“The schools are already moving on to normalise transgender people,” it read.

“In the elementary school where my daughter went to Kindergarten, the parents of a third-grader were forced to take their child out of school because a man undergoing a sex-change operation was being brought into class to teach the children there are now different kinds of families.”

In a post earlier this week, MassResistance founder Brian Camenker said whatever direction the marriage equality movement in Australia takes, they’ll waste no time preparing for what will likely be their biggest battle.

“Our booklet has been reprinted in Australia and activists began passing it out this month,” he wrote.

“In Warrnambool last Tuesday more than 60 people attended a presentation on what redefining marriage would mean for Australians.

“When the audience was asked by [Terri Kelleher] if they’d been enlightened, hands went up and she was given a round of applause.”

Terri Kelleher from the Australian Family Association was contacted for comment.