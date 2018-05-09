—

Renowned singer and actress Patti LuPone will being her critically acclaimed concert Don’t Monkey With Broadway to the Sydney Opera House, Conservatorium Theatre, and Arts Centre Melbourne next month.

The multiple Tony and Grammy Award winner will explore how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and her concern for what Manhattan’s Theatre District – the Great White Way – is becoming today.

LuPone most recently starred on Broadway as cosmetics pioneer Helena Rubinstein in the musical War Paint and will be returning to London’s West End in Marianne Elliot’s new production Company this year, but it’s little exaggeration to state the she has outdone herself with her new show.

LuPone is a two-time Tony Award winner for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the musical Gypsy and for her now legendary performance in the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita.

Since then, she has graced stages and screens across the world with credits covering film, TV, recordings, and theatre.

In 2010, she released her autobiography, Patti LuPone: A Memoir, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Patti LuPone will perform Don’t Monkey With Broadway at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday 23 June, Conservatorium Theatre on Wednesday 27 June, and Arts Centre Melbourne on Saturday 30 June. Tickets are on sale now at: http://bit.ly/DontMonkey.