—

A GROUP of Catholic schools is implementing a Safe Schools alternative to help combat transphobia and homophobia.

Edmund Rice Education Australia has distributed resources to its schools around the country and will also be running teacher training, The Age has reported.

The program teaches inclusivity and is intended to lead to a safer, more supportive environment for LGBTI students and families.

Training for teachers will include how to respond to concerns from religious parents who may not want homophobia discussed or accuse the schools of promoting an agenda.

“We are not trying to be provocative and we are not trying to create divisions,” said executive director Wayne Tinsey.

“Our core belief is that of inclusion—bullying, harassment and discrimination totally contravenes that and has no place in our schools.”

Gerald Bain-King, principal of the Christian Brothers’ College in St Kilda, said the new training program will equip schools to more effectively support students coming to terms with their sexuality.

“We have had a number of same-sex attracted students at our school and have always tried hard to accommodate them,” he said.

“This gives young people and their families a sense of security because they know how the issue will be dealt with.”