If you’re a fan of pop goddess Cher—and let’s be honest, who isn’t—you’re in luck.

The Star Observer has double passes to give away to Cher’s national Here We Go Again tour in September and October.

Following on from her show-stopping 20-minute set at this year’s Mardi Gras, the tour will see fans dazzled by Cher’s lavish and flamboyant costumes and elaborate stage production, while revelling in a more than 90-minute performance of her greatest hits including “Believe”, “If I Could Turn Back Time”, and “Strong Enough”.

“My visit to Mardi Gras reminded me how unique and beautiful Australia is,” the icon said.

“It’s been 13 years since I toured there so I thought, let’s do it one more time.”

Cher last toured Australia in 2005 when she performed 12 sold-out arena shows as part of her three-year Farewell Tour, which played to more than three million fans worldwide and remains one of the most successful concert tours in history.

The Star Observer is offering a double pass to Cher’s Here We Go Again tour in the following cities: Newcastle (Wednesday 26 September), Brisbane (Friday 28 September), Melbourne (Wednesday 3 October), Adelaide (Tuesday 9 October), Perth (Friday 12 October), and Sydney (Thursday 18 October).

Each double pass is worth over $600.

To win, simply fill out the form below (click ‘Enter Competition’ to access the form if you’re reading on a mobile device) and you’ll be in the running to win tickets to the concert experience of a lifetime.

