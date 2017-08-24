—

THOR star Chris Hemsworth has thrown his support behind marriage equality for Australia.

The actor took to Instagram to urge Australians to vote yes in the upcoming postal poll, according to News.com.au

“Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving Aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equality citizenship, it should be available to everyone!” he wrote.

“Vote now for marriage equality.”

Hemsworth posted a reminder to enrol and vote yes, with a link to the Australian Electoral Commission website.

The Melbournian actor has shot to fame as the star of films in the Marvel franchise, and is now ranked number 11 in the world’s highest-paid actors.

While the postal vote is subject to a High Court challenge, if it goes ahead polls will be mailed in September to Australians who are enrolled to vote.

Voters have only today to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the postal poll for marriage equality.

