Christine Forster’s brother Tony Abbott attended her wedding to partner Virginia Edwards on Friday, but she joked that he was “presumptuous” in expecting an invitation.

Appearing on Australian Story last night, Forster opened up about the siblings’ differences on marriage equality.

“I thought that was a bit presumptuous—you haven’t got your invite yet buddy,” joked Forster, of Abbott’s comment in parliament that he looked forward to attending the wedding.

She said that they were able to set aside their ideological differences to celebrate the day.

“Tony and I we were, I hope, able to demonstrate that even though you have diametrically opposed views and sometimes one or the other of you might say something that really pisses off the other one, ultimately you keep it respectful, still love each other, you’re still family, and it’s not any reason to have a cataclysmic bust-up,” she said.

“I’m really optimistic about the fact that everybody now is starting to understand where we all sit in this new shared future.”

Forster and Edwards, who have been together more than a decade, were wed on Friday in Sydney, with an after-party at the iconic Stonewall Hotel on Oxford Street.

Celebrity friends were in attendance, including singer Greg Gould, who performed a new song written just for the couple.

In an interview with Star Observer before the wedding, Forster said tying the knot had been a long time coming, and meant much more to them as a legally recognised union.

Forster said marriage equality was “a great moment for the Australian people” and a sign of better acceptance for all minorities as well as LGBTI people.

“We woke up the next morning in a better, fairer country than the one we’d gone to bed in,” she said.

“It was just wonderful, and I’m very grateful for all of that support.”