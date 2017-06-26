—

DEFENCE Industry Minister Christopher Pyne has been caught on tape saying marriage equality will be achieved “sooner than everyone thinks”, according to recent reports.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Pyne was heard making the claim at a Sydney event attended by moderate Liberals.

In an address to the crowd that was obtained on tape by columnist Andrew Bolt, Pyne said marriage equality needed to be delivered before too long.

“We’re going to get it. I think it might even be sooner than everyone thinks,” he said.

“And your friends in Canberra are working on that outcome.

“Friends, we are in the winner’s circle but we have to deliver a couple of things and one of those we’ve got to deliver before too long is marriage equality in this country.”

Guests at the event included Liberal councillor Christine Forster and Attorney-General George Brandis.