DEFENCE Industry Minister Christopher Pyne has been caught on tape saying marriage equality will be achieved “sooner than everyone thinks”, according to recent reports.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Pyne was heard making the claim at a Sydney event attended by moderate Liberals.
“We’re going to get it. I think it might even be sooner than everyone thinks,” he said.
“And your friends in Canberra are working on that outcome.
“Friends, we are in the winner’s circle but we have to deliver a couple of things and one of those we’ve got to deliver before too long is marriage equality in this country.”
Guests at the event included Liberal councillor Christine Forster and Attorney-General George Brandis.
The only real story here is that ultra-conservative idealogues like Andrew Bolt are determined to rip the Liberal Party apart because they hate Malcolm Turnbull and same-sex marriage is just one of their weapons. It’s not good for Australian democracy, and it’s just as bad for environmental policy and social welfare in general as it is for civil rights issues like marriage equality.
Once again, I point out to Andrew Bolt that real conservatives have a conservative view of our constitution, they hate unnecessary government spending and they believe the government should butt out of people’s private lives – they should loathe the very idea of a plebiscite and like the conservative leaders John Key and David Cameron they should just get marriage equality done in Parliament, game over.