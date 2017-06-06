—

UP TO 26 per cent of Coalition voters would consider voting for another party if marriage equality isn’t passed in this term, a new poll commissioned by Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) has shown.

The Galaxy poll showed over a million voters said they would change their vote at the next election if there is no free vote to legislate marriage equality, Out in Perth has reported.

National PFLAG spokesperson Shelley Argent said the figures show Australians want marriage equality now.

“Mr Turnbull doesn’t seem to understand voters are tired of the political games relating to marriage equality,” she said.

“Our sons and daughters deserve better than the endless delays and indifference we are seeing at the moment and it seems from this poll that most Australians agree.”

Just.equal spokesperson Rodney Croome said the government will be “out on its ear” if it does not allow a free vote.

“I call on marriage equality supporters within the coalition to push for a free vote or cross the floor, if they are to avoid a backlash that could cost them their seats,” he said.

Given the choice between a free vote now, a plebiscite or a voluntary postal vote, 74 per cent of voters said they prefer a free vote.