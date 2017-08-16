—

THE newly formed Coalition for Marriage is encouraging Australians to vote against marriage equality in the upcoming plebiscite.

According to its website, the group is “a grassroots effort powered by ordinary, mainstream Australians who want to protect our country from more gender-bending programs like ‘Safe Schools’”.

The Coalition for Marriage—whose logo inadvertently uses the colours of the bisexual pride flag—says it is defending “freedom of speech and religion”.

“We are the silent majority,” the website claims, despite anti-marriage equality activists forming a vocal minority of Australians.

“Same-sex marriage is a package deal that will lead to more gender-bending, politically correct programs like ‘Safe Schools’”, it says.

A Coalition for Marriage flyer encourages people to “pray”, donate to their campaign, and vote ‘no’ in the plebiscite.

It says a majority ‘yes’ vote would lead to “loss of freedom of speech”, “loss of freedom of religion” and “parents [unable] to oppose the radical sex education program ‘Safe Schools’”.

A ‘no’ vote would mean “we win the right to civil debate where political correctness has previously intimidated many into silence,” it reads.

Voters have until August 24 to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the plebiscite.

Check out the new flier for the Coalition for Marriage (official No campaign)… Relieved to see they haven't employed any campaigners. pic.twitter.com/rMuXIl0Bw9 — Sally Rugg 🏳️‍🌈 (@sallyrugg) August 15, 2017