THE newly formed Coalition for Marriage is encouraging Australians to vote against marriage equality in the upcoming plebiscite.
According to its website, the group is “a grassroots effort powered by ordinary, mainstream Australians who want to protect our country from more gender-bending programs like ‘Safe Schools’”.
“We are the silent majority,” the website claims, despite anti-marriage equality activists forming a vocal minority of Australians.
“Same-sex marriage is a package deal that will lead to more gender-bending, politically correct programs like ‘Safe Schools’”, it says.
A Coalition for Marriage flyer encourages people to “pray”, donate to their campaign, and vote ‘no’ in the plebiscite.
It says a majority ‘yes’ vote would lead to “loss of freedom of speech”, “loss of freedom of religion” and “parents [unable] to oppose the radical sex education program ‘Safe Schools’”.
A ‘no’ vote would mean “we win the right to civil debate where political correctness has previously intimidated many into silence,” it reads.
Voters have until August 24 to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the plebiscite.
Check out the new flier for the Coalition for Marriage (official No campaign)…
Relieved to see they haven't employed any campaigners. pic.twitter.com/rMuXIl0Bw9
— Sally Rugg 🏳️🌈 (@sallyrugg) August 15, 2017
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment