Coinciding with Friday’s Lesbian Visibility Day, community group Lesbians Inc has announced the recipients of its first round of grants for this year.

Fifteen lesbian and lesbian-friendly community groups have been awarded grants.

A Lesbians Inc representative said that the applications included “a diverse range of high quality projects”.

Among the recipients are Dyke Books Inc, who will use the grant to publish a new book of non-fiction writing by Jean Taylor called What Are Dykes Doing?

The BentArt exhibition in the Blue Mountains will allow emerging and established LGBTI visual artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

Writer Danielle Warby has received a grant to conduct oral history research to tell the history of influential lesbian women’s contributions to sport in Australia.

Melbourne lesbian tennis club Acegirls will use their grant to fund ten scholarships for lesbian tennis players to attend a range of amateur tournaments in 2019.

The Robina Roos Australian Football Club has received a grant to fund an LGBTI education session and a pride party when it hosts the Gold Coast Pride Cup Carnival on July 27. The club’s two women’s teams will play teams from Surfers Paradise and Burleigh.

The full list of grant recipients is available online, and submissions for the next round of grants open in July.

Also for Lesbian Visibility Day, Lesbians Inc partnered with online community Dyke Haiku to encourage queer women to express themselves through poetry.

The collection of haikus is available to read on the Dyke Haiku Twitter account, and under the hashtags #daiku and #dykehaiku.