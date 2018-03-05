Apparently the LGBTQIA community has an extremely short memory, because how else could the Liberal party have marched in the Mardi Gras parade this year?
Has everyone forgotten the horror that was the marriage equality vote? There were various reports into how the vote affected our community, but no report can quantify the tears around dinner tables, the long hugs between barely known colleagues, or the pain of scrolling through internet news feeds filled with hate.
Seeing Turnbull in our parade is astonishing in the wake of the marriage vote. Not only because the Liberals had the audacity to march in our parade, but because they are also trying to take credit for marriage equality in Australia.
At the Fair Day event they had a sign stating “2017 Turnbull Liberal Government legislates marriage equality”. I wonder, how can anyone stand to read that sentence?
And yet, the Liberal party was celebrated at Mardi Gras by other people in the parade and by the crowd. Well, celebrated by most people.
There was a voice of dissent this year. A group of activists under the auspices of “The Department of Homo Affairs” disrupted the parade and then marched the whole route in front of the Liberal party with the sign “Turn back the float. Justice for refugees”.
This was in solidarity with refugees who Australia is sending offshore. It was also in response to the #SanctionAustralia call from RISE: Refugee Survivors and eX-Detainees.
The spokesperson said that the crowd was receptive to their message, with an elder queer shouting “make the Mardi Gras political again”.
This was clearly the aim of The Department of Homo Affairs, and it was in the tradition of queer protest that is humorous as well as political. They were dressed as Border Force agents and their flyer had such quips as “We will decide who CUMS here, and the circumstances in which they CUM”.
The Liberal party forcing the LGBTQIA community into a horrendous vote is just one of its atrocities. Its treatment of refugees is something that our community needs to stand against.
Some people do not have the luxury of a short memory. We have people in our community for whom marriage equality does not change their reality of violence and discrimination. And for the refugees left in torturous conditions, right now, forgetting is not an option.
As a community we need our collective memory not just for ourselves – though clearly the narrative the Liberals are spinning is a lie. We also need a collective response to the treatment of refugees.
Mardi Gras started as a protest as well as a celebration and that is what it still should be. Next year let’s hope there are more people disrupting the Liberals. In fact, let’s demand that the Liberals are not there at all.
Jessica Ison is a Tutor and PhD candidate at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at La Trobe University.
So you’re going to label all Liberals as the same, even though there are gay persons in the party itself? What a thoughtless article.
Stay pressed Jessica. The history books will show marriage equality was delivered under a Liberal government. You can spend the rest of your days trying to persuade others into your beliefs, but it was Malcolm Turnbull who showed real leadership and fought through his party internally (with the help of Dean Smith and co) to make marriage equality a reality.
It is sad that people like you would have rather waited for a change of government for marriage equality to happen.
The neoliberal, money-hungry, power-grabbing, self-interested sell-outs who exercise power at the Sydney Mardi Gras organsinig committee are not representing the LGBTQI+ community.
Instead, they are representing the capitalists and the “brands” (yuk) that use their ill-gotten (usually corruptly or otherwise illegally) gained assets to buy marketing space at a media event.
As a result, the Sydney Mardi Gras is reduced to (yet another) propaganda outlet for rich elites to display marketing materials (otherwise known as the original “fake news”) designed to lie to, and to extract money from, the rest of us.
So, one should not be surprised that the Liberals were allowed a float for their own marketing purposes. Pretty sure that the real LGBTQI+ community will not forgot how the neoliberals controlling Sydney Mardi Gras sold out minorities to the highest bidder for marketing/ad space.
On the one hand, it’s disingenuous for the Libs to claim credit on marriage equality, so I agree with that criticism. And if you’re looking for homophobic quotes by Liberal MP’s there’s no shortage, that’s also true.
On the other hand, the Libs have more gay politicians in the federal parliament than any other party. They are an organisation which is changing as the old social conservatives die off. And if you cut off all lines of communication with the governing mob you’re not going to achieve as much for your community as you otherwise might.
Principles are important but you also have to be strategic about how you implement them.
Nice try, but your update of the “But I have [insert noun for a non-white minority here] friends …. ” doesn’t work. The only thing that matters is a party’s actions and policies , not its strategic use of minorities for their marketing propaganda purposes.
The foundations always come before the form. And the Liberal’s foundations are bigoted, while actively promote the hatred and the exclusion of minorities.
For someone that is studying at the “school of humanities,” you really should look to be more humane in your writing and ideas. Diversity is acceptance of others that you may not agree with. And as much as you clearly don’t like Liberals, those Liberals in the parade have been fighting for equal rights for years and decades. As unacceptable as it was for a national vote it brought us what we most needed and overwhelming majority of Australians in support of the gay and lesbian community. More, its insurance protection for the future. Why? because If it had of been brought before parliament without a national vote, future hard right nationalists like Bernardi’s party, Katter and perhaps some hard-right wing elements of Nats and Liberals could push to overturn any legislature. The fact that we have an overwhelming mandate protects us from any future intervention into marriage equality.
On refugees, that all started under Labor and we accept more than ever before. It’s sad you’re blind to this for the interest in political point scoring. Australia is the 6th’s highest immigration nation in the world. In 2015, under Liberals immigration intake increased by 28%. The government then granted 17,555 visas to asylum refugees in Iraq, Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Congo.
The Liberal Party was the only political party than ran a campaign supporting YES , no other party had their own. campaign . THe yes vote was achieved in all but 2 or 3 Liberal Electorates … think about that before you deny them any part in the battle for Equality
I don’t think I saw that campaign. I was too busy being terrified by Abbott and Howard (and prominent Lib supporter Margaret Court, now I think about it, and Bronwyn Bishop and Eric Abbetz) on my television every second news program. The Libs might have run a Yes campaign but their patriarchs certainly gave No a bloody good boost too. Let’s keep these things in balance.
This begs the question were they an official float or did they say they were one thing but changed this on the day when they were in the holding area?
If they were no an official float but somehow managed to breach the barricade then it begs the question how was this led to happening?