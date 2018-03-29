Each month we’ll champion two amazing drag queens, DJs, or community heroes in the gay scene. Our March spotlight falls on drag icon and performer Trevor Ashley.
How did you come up with your drag name?
I originally was Alexis Coupe (‘cause I loved Alexis Carrington on Dynasty) and then we changed it to Cleopatra, so I was Cleo Coupe for years until I ditched it in favour of my own name…
It was fun! Scary, but I had a great time. I thought I looked amazing (I didn’t).
Who taught you how to tuck?
I can’t actually remember. I think I worked it out somehow.
Who is your drag inspiration?
Mitzi Macintosh was always my hero. So funny and brilliant.
Most embarrassing onstage story?
When I fell over while doing Priscilla the musical dressed as a cupcake, and I couldn’t get off the floor because of the hoop skirt. I just lay there with my arms flailing.
Favourite song to lip-sync to?
I sing live so I love to do I Am What I Am – cliche but true!
Most overrated song to lip-sync to?
Hmm. I think I Will Survive is getting there.
What advice would you offer new performers?
Watch and learn. Try and see everything you can. And learn how to sew and do hair – I never did!
What does a normal day look like for you?
Emails and administration and organisation most of the time. It takes a lot of work to make things happen in theatre.
