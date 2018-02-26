LGBTI advocates are concerned about some of the homophobic sentiments once expressed by Australia’s new deputy prime minister.
Michael McCormack has replaced Barnaby Joyce as leader of the Nationals, News.com.au has reported.
“How can these people call for rights when they’re responsible for the greatest medical dilemma known to man,” he wrote.
Sydney councillor Christine Forster called McCormack’s opinion piece “abhorrent”, saying that scepticism is reasonable after his comments but that they were in the past.
“If you’re in public life you have to expect to be subjected to that kind of scrutiny,” said Forster.
“He’s said he doesn’t hold those views anymore and you’ve got to take that at face value.
“Happily, homosexuality is not something that has to be closeted anymore and most Australians have family members, friends, colleagues or neighbours who are gay—and of course that interaction with other human beings can change people’s views.”
LGBTI rights activist Rodney Croome from just.equal said many are “justifiably concerned” about the prospect of McCormack becoming deputy prime minister.
“The apologies Mr McCormack made in the past are welcome but given the hatefulness of what he said, and the high office he may step in to, he needs to walk the talk,” said Croome.
“He needs to get behind initiatives that will reduce the unacceptably high levels of LGBTI isolation, prejudice and suicide that still exist in some parts of rural Australia.
“He needs to heal the wounds caused by the kind of prejudices he publicly expressed in the past.”
During last year’s marriage equality debate, McCormack again apologised for his past remarks.
“I have grown and learnt not only to tolerate but to accept all people, regardless of their sexual orientation, or any other trait or feature which makes each of us different and unique,” he said.
Speaking after the leadership vote this morning, McCormack vowed to do his best for Australia.
In the past, Barnaby said “I support traditional marriage” Now we know why he added his more recent “Except the bits about it being for life and being for the exclusion of all others.” Don’t we?
He was secretly, he thought, having it off with one of his staffers!
He voted Against giving us Equality.
At least McCormack (No relation) apologised for his old remarks and voted FOR giving us Equality.
I must say it makes me wonder about this about turn, and I suspect others will be too. Has he discovered that a much-loved member of the family is Gay?
He made ill-informed comments 25 years ago. 25!!! He then voted YES to marriage equality last year. Perhaps, just perhaps The Star needs to move on…like he has. I’m no lover of the Country Party – oops sorry – The Nationals, but give us a break. Perhaps report on how ‘evil’ he is when he does or says something negative in this his new role.
25 years ago – something the guy said and later apologised for – then voted for marriage equality and he’s being slammed in some quarters! How many people had different views about gay people 25 years ago – a great number according to polls…so why is this even a story?
Dave, you display a lot more generosity than I can offer the man. Trouble is they’re all much the same. Last year a credible candidate stood for Lismore, according to him he was asked some very personal questions and then rejected, he was GAY. The Nationals are a small party of anal retentives.
He apologised and said he doesn’t hold those views we all need to get over it and move on. We hate when the bigots bring up what Gary Dowsett said years ago so we shouldn’t do the same to others
Uninformed conservative said something dumb and offensive 25 years ago – yeah that’s fairly predictable. I’m glad he’s apologised, and I’m judging him on his conduct as an MP. On that basis, he’s better than his predecessor (not saying much, admittedly).
He actually voted on the marriage equality bill in Parliament, and a Yes vote at that, so that’s one better than Barnaby “I support traditional marriage except the bits about it being for life and being to the exclusion of all others” Joyce.