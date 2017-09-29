—

Two queer creatives have joined forces to remind Australians of the importance of returning a yes vote on marriage equality before November 7, in a powerful animated video launched today.

Sydney writer Nicole Baker-Bryson wants to spread a message of ‘the truth about marriage’ before the survey closes.

Baker-Bryson said that while weddings are beautiful, the underlying truth about marriage is the next-of-kin legal safety net it gives couples.

While many believe that de facto legislation provides the same safeguards, Baker-Bryson said a marriage certificate is something everybody understands and cannot be challenged.

“I want viewers to imagine what it’s like to be excluded from their partner’s hospital room, or the despair of blood-relations being given the power to make decisions about their partner’s medical care, funeral plans, inheritance matters and worse,” she said.

“I married the love of my life in New Zealand just a few months ago and I’ll never forget how it felt to be equal without any exceptions.

“Yet when we flew back home, our marriage dissolved when we stepped off the plane. I’m terrified of what will happen if one of us becomes seriously ill or injured and we have to fight to care for each other during such a difficult time.”

Working with animation artist Samuel Leighton-Dore, Baker-Bryson has produced a touching video to reach people who believe LGBTI couples already have equality. They’re also crowdfunding the costs of producing the video and advertising it on Facebook, and have almost reached their goal.

Melbourne-based singer songwriter Ariela Jacobs has lent her vocals to the video’s soundtrack.

Baker-Bryson and Leighton-Dore said they acknowledge the tireless work of the ‘yes’ campaign lobby groups and volunteers, and as independent artists they hope to make a contribution to equal rights for LGBTI Australians.