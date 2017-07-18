—

THE Daily Telegraph has drawn criticism for its editor’s “non-apology” over last week’s controversial infographic.

The graphic appeared in a story on young people’s health, and appeared to place same-sex attraction alongside health risks such as drug use and obesity.

Watch Media called editor Chris Dore’s response to protests over the story a “non-apology”.

“Unfortunately the presentation of the story has been misinterpreted,” Dore posted on Facebook.

“The story in no way suggests, or intends to suggest, that same-sex relationships are unhealthy.

“There is no judgement expressed at all in the story other than about diet.”

Media Watch called the ensuing backlash “a tsunami of criticism”.

“Was it just a misunderstanding?” asked host Paul Barry.

“I hardly think so. At best, it was a stupid mistake.

“But the Tele learning a lesson is probably too much to hope.”