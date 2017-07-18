THE Daily Telegraph has drawn criticism for its editor’s “non-apology” over last week’s controversial infographic.
The graphic appeared in a story on young people’s health, and appeared to place same-sex attraction alongside health risks such as drug use and obesity.
“Unfortunately the presentation of the story has been misinterpreted,” Dore posted on Facebook.
“The story in no way suggests, or intends to suggest, that same-sex relationships are unhealthy.
“There is no judgement expressed at all in the story other than about diet.”
Media Watch called the ensuing backlash “a tsunami of criticism”.
“Was it just a misunderstanding?” asked host Paul Barry.
“I hardly think so. At best, it was a stupid mistake.
“But the Tele learning a lesson is probably too much to hope.”
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment