Dementia Australia has launched new dementia resources to support LGBTI people living with dementia.

The resources were developed to raise awareness and to improve support, care, and knowledge of services available for LGBTI people and their families, friends, and carers.

Dementia advocates Edie Mayhew and Anne Tudor, who were involved in the development of the resources, said they were confident the resources would be valuable.

“It was so personally reassuring to be part of a group that so enthusiastically contributed to this project, by sharing ideas and resources that had been built up over time,” Tudor said.

“The resources also provide a great educational source of information for service providers working with LGBTI clients who have historically experienced so much discrimination and rejection in the past.

“People from the LGBTI community want to be able to trust they will be treated respectfully and equally in care and services… these resources will hopefully empower and reassure the LGBTI community, and allow service providers to better understand how to provide quality of care to a previously marginalised group.”

Chief Executive of Dementia Australia, Maree McCabe, said that traditionally, resources for LGBTI people living with dementia were difficult to access.

“In producing these resources, we were privileged to work with Anne and Edie along with others and focus on the unique challenges faced by LGBTI people living with dementia in accessing credible information on dementia care,” she said.

“We are very excited to have launched these resources for members of the LGBTI community living with dementia.

“They provide access for the LGBTI community to find information and support to assist them live the life they choose and engage in the activities that are important to them.”

To check out the new resources visit www.dementia.org.au/resources/LGBTI, or for more information on dementia call the National Dementia Helpline on 1800 100 500.