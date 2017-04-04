—

LIBERAL senator for Tasmania Eric Abetz has stated that he wants to see more reporting on people in “gay relationships” who then enter into “straight relationships”.

Sky News host Samantha Maiden asked Abetz, “Do you personally believe that gays and lesbians can pull up their bootstraps and show a bit of discipline and become heterosexuals?

Abetz responded, “The reality is, and evidence has been given to the Senate Committees, where people who have been in gay relationships have then gone into heterosexual relationships and I believe that can happen courtesy of the evidence.”

Maiden replied, “I’m asking you if you think gay people should try not to be gay?”

Abetz said, “Look, it is up to the individual as to what they want to be and how they want to express themselves. That is up to them in a free society.”

The longtime Senator used the interview to criticise media coverage of the same-sex marriage debate.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask for a better balance in the reporting by Australia’s journalists of the actual evidence, the real evidence, that is given to some of these Senate committees.

“I think we all know people that have been in, if I can call it that, a straight relationship that have gone into a gay relationship, and people then doing the opposite,” he said.

“The fact that both occur within our society is established fact and why we can’t report on the two-way traffic is something that has bemused me somewhat and I think it’s indicative of certain bias in the media that they only want one side of the equation spoken about.”

The former Minister for Employment also took the chance to slam companies for their continued support for marriage equality.

AirBnB has launched a campaign featuring black rings which do not close in a full circle to symbolise the gap in marriage rights in Australia.

The campaign has the support of Qantas, ANZ, Foxtel and Fairfax, among others.

“It is the right of these companies to engage in these activities should they wish to do so.

“But along with free speech comes the right to be critical of CEOs running politically correct campaigns, in effect with shareholders’ money, in circumstances which it means the cost of their product must be that much more expensive to the consumer of Australia because these campaigns don’t come for free.

“Ultimately the Australian consumer pays in circumstances where, as you would know and your viewers would know, I personally believe that any change to the definition of marriage would not be for the benefit of the children of our nation.”

The Senator recently spoke out against rainbow flags being displayed in government departments.

Yesterday, Abetz also tabled questions to the Treasurer asking how much government spending was allocated for Mardi Gras floats for government departments and if staff travel costs to the event were covered by the departments.

