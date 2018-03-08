—

Trans advocate and former Young Australian of the Year nominee Margot Fink has released a new video on social media for International Women’s Day, examining the idea of womanhood.

“What does it mean to be a woman?” asks Fink in the video.

“As a trans person, that’s something I’ve spent more than a bit of time thinking about.”

Fink talks about anatomy not making a woman, saying that plenty of cis and trans women do not have a uterus, for example.

“Saying all women have or are born with particular body parts can feel pretty isolating for those who don’t,” she says.

“Women come in all shapes and sizes, and no one’s body makes them more or less a woman.”

Fink adds that fashion and clothing equally do not determine gender.

“No matter what you wear or how you look, it doesn’t determine whether you’re a woman,” she says.

“How each woman looks or chooses to present is up to them.”

She acknowledges the importance of motherhood but says that the ability to have children doesn’t define womanhood either.

“What being a woman does mean is fighting misogyny,” she says.

“Big or small, and in many forms, misogyny persists—socially, economically, politically… being a woman sometimes means there are extra hurdles to clear.

“But in the face of that, women kick ass time and time again.”

Fink says the last year has been a significant one for women’s rights.

“We’ve seen more scrutiny that ever on pay gaps and misconduct in the workplace,” she says.

“Every day, women in all walks of life break new ground and do incredible things.”

Fink acknowledges the diversity among women in society, saying intersectionality is crucial in the women’s rights movement.

“There are so many ways to be a woman,” she says.

“There are so many diverse and amazing women out there, so remembering intersectionality is as important as ever.

“As women, we know what inequality can be like, so making sure those of us with less privilege and less platform aren’t left behind and are kept front and centre is a powerful and vital thing.”

The video ends with Fink asking again what being a woman means.

“There’s no single answer,” she says.

“Womanhood isn’t really something you choose, it’s just something you are.

“If there’s one thing I can say for certain though, it’s that women are amazing.”