—

MARRIAGE equality activists have been accused of creating fake profiles on dating apps including Grindr using photos of conservative MPs.

Nationals Member for Mallee, Andrew Broad, and Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen, are among the politicians targeted by the fake profiles, according to the Daily Mail.

A photo of Broad was used in a Tinder profile describing him as a ‘Canberra based guy”.

Broad’s office has reportedly contacted Tinder to have the profile removed.

Christensen’s photos were used in a fake Grindr profile.

Both Broad and Christensen have been vocal in their opposition to marriage equality.

Broad controversially supported last year’s proposed plebiscite.

“The government that I and a part of and will remain a part of is conditional on the fact that the only way that there will be a change to the Marriage Act in this parliament is a plebiscite,” he said.

The fake profiles come only months after dozens of MPs were targeted by fake Facebook profiles using their names.

MPs have been advised to be on the lookout for fake social media accounts and report them immediately.