A controversial far-right political commentator who earlier this year distributed flyers in the UK claiming that “Allah is a Gay God” and “Allah is trans” is heading to Australia in July for a speaking tour.

Lauren Southern previously worked for Rebel Media, the same media outlet Mark Latham worked with, until she left last year to become a self-professed “independent journalist”, according to the Herald Sun.

In 2016, she pretended to be trans while reporting on a university rally against a professor’s anti-trans comments, and took to the microphone to defend the professor before being shut down.

And in March this year, she was banned from entering the UK after distributing flyers claiming that Allah is a gay and trans God, before she defended herself by claiming it was part of a social experiment.

On Twitter, she said she was trying to prove Islam to be a homophobic religion by provoking British Muslims.

Southern will be joined by Stefan Molyneux for the speaking tour, a self-published author with roughly 780,000 YouTube subscribers who regularly weighs in on Islam, feminism, and political correctness.

“Australia is a fascinating situation for both of us, because it really seems that you guys are at a crossroad,” Southern said in announcing the tour.

“Do you want to retain your culture? Or, will the boats keep coming?”

Fellow alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos toured in Australia last year, where police were forced to intervene after protestors clashed with supporters outside of his Melbourne event.