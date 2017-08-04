—

LIBERAL MP Tim Wilson spoke to Sky News yesterday on marriage equality, in perhaps the briefest political interview ever.

Amid recent talks of how to resolve the question of marriage equality in Australia, Wilson was invited to discuss the ongoing developments in his party on the issue, SBS News has reported.

Host Peter Van Onselen asked, “Do you like the idea of a secret ballot in the party?”

“I have said everything I have to say on this issue and I make no plans to make any other comment at this time,” said Wilson.

“I’d rather talk about something else that actually matters to the Australian population.”

Wilson listed several things he’d prefer to talk about, then concluded, “I’ve said what I’ve said on this issue.”

Van Onselen thanked Wilson for his time and cut the interview short, after just 29 seconds.

The host later told The Australian he had expected Wilson to discuss the subject in some way.

“I just decided in the spur of the moment to end the interview if he wasn’t willing to answer a fair question,” he said.