LIBERAL MP Tim Wilson spoke to Sky News yesterday on marriage equality, in perhaps the briefest political interview ever.
Amid recent talks of how to resolve the question of marriage equality in Australia, Wilson was invited to discuss the ongoing developments in his party on the issue, SBS News has reported.
“I have said everything I have to say on this issue and I make no plans to make any other comment at this time,” said Wilson.
“I’d rather talk about something else that actually matters to the Australian population.”
Wilson listed several things he’d prefer to talk about, then concluded, “I’ve said what I’ve said on this issue.”
Van Onselen thanked Wilson for his time and cut the interview short, after just 29 seconds.
The host later told The Australian he had expected Wilson to discuss the subject in some way.
“I just decided in the spur of the moment to end the interview if he wasn’t willing to answer a fair question,” he said.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
Once again I’m sticking up for the Liberals but I think Tim Wilson was actually saying that marriage equality will not have much bearing on the overall direction of Australian society. And he’s right. The fact that so many of his colleagues are trying to claim that it’s going to be some sort of massive change which needs careful consideration is the actual problem here. They are the ones who are wrong.
It’s going to be wonderful for about 2-4 per cent of the population who enter same sex marriages. It’s going to be great for the, let’s say, 20-30 per cent of the population who have gay relatives or close friends who will get to attend some weddings. And it’s going to have zero impact at all on the rest.
It’s a great reason to just get it done. The naysayers and homophobes will be proved wrong.
Tim Wilson has every right not to comment publicly on internal Liberal Party processes when he’s potentially close to actually making a difference. He’s said a lot, he didn’t need to say more to Peter Van Onselen and it was actually a bit disappointing that the usually excellent PVO chose not to discuss anything else.