The Kirby Institute has announced the Australian Trans and Gender Diverse Sexual Health Survey, the first national survey of its kind.

The trans-led research will be co-ordinated centrally by the Kirby Institute in collaboration with researchers and community advocates from around Australia.

“This trans-led research is the first of its kind in Australia and we need as many people from our community as possible to do the survey and to encourage their trans and gender diverse mates to do it too,” said Teddy Cook from the Peer Advocacy Network for the Sexual Health of Trans Masculinities (PASH.tm) and one of the study’s chief investigators.

PASH.tm last year called for greater inclusion of trans and gender diverse people in HIV prevention efforts.

The online survey will cover a wide range of topics including online and offline dating, pleasure and satisfaction, sexual health care, marriage, and more.

Another of the study’s lead investigators, Liz Duck-Chong, said that “sexual health isn’t just about testing, it has to be about talking.”

“We have designed this survey to take a big-picture look at the experiences and desires of people who are often assumed to not have them at all.”

The Australian Trans and Gender Diverse Sexual Health Survey was designed to fill some of the large gaps in research in regards to the sexual lives and experiences of trans and gender diverse people.

While it is generally acknowledged that trans and gender diverse folks’ experiences around sex are unique from their cisgender peers, there is a paucity of data to complement this.

The survey results will provide invaluable assistance in the development of sexual health policy, sex education, relationship support and health policy for trans and gender diverse communities.

Any Australian trans or gender diverse person over the age of 16 is able to take part in the survey, which only takes 15 minutes to complete.

Those who complete the survey will be in with a chance to win a $300 gift card.

To complete the survey, head to: www.tgdsexualhealth.com