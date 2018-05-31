—

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation (BGF) has partnered with For Benefit Medicines (FBM) to direct profits from the sale of a new generic medication to people living with HIV.

For Benefit Medicines has launched Famciclovir FBM, a generic antiviral prescription medication for the prevention of herpes, which is often a vital part of a medication regime for people living with HIV.

Herpes is more common or severe in people with weakened immune systems.

FBM is the first Australian pharmaceutical company that donates 100 per cent of profits to medical research and patient support in Australia.

Passing on profits from sales of Famciclovir to BGF means direct practical and financial assistance for people living with HIV in New South Wales and South Australia.

“There are over 26,000 people living with HIV in Australia and many of them would use famciclovir at some point as part of their medication adherence,” BGF CEO Nick Lawson said.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity with FBM. By giving patients the opportunity to choose Famciclovir FBM that ‘gives back’, they have a way of supporting the work of BGF.

“This type of funding is vital to BGF to ensure that we continue to help as many people living with HIV as possible.”

All FBM medications are approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

“Having launched For Benefit Medicines a few years ago, we are extremely excited to be entering into this partnership with BGF. Our ultimate goal is to help improve the lives of our fellow Australians,” said FBM’s John Hurley.

Hurley’s fellow Director at FBM, Dr Barry Frost, added, “The FBM initiative provides an opportunity for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and patients to raise millions of dollars each year.

“However, for this to become a reality, we need all of these parties to get behind the cause and support FBM.”

FBM has previously released breast cancer medications under a similar ‘for-benefit’ arrangement.

Famciclovir FBM is available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) at the same cost to patients as their current famciclovir treatment.