Former Prime Minister Bob Hawke and his wife Blance d’Alpuget have publicly backed marriage equality, coming out in support of a ‘yes’ vote.

The pair were featured in a recent video by the Equality Campaign, ticking their postal survey and posing for a photo with their ‘yes’ vote.

Alex Greenwich from the Equality Campaign said the team were delighted to have the support of Hawke.

“We’re delighted to have the support of one of the greatest Australian Prime Ministers – Bob Hawke is showing leadership for a fair go and like millions of Australians wants to get this done,” he said.

“Marriage equality is a straightforward question of fairness and equality. Every Australian should be treated equally under the law and that includes being able to marry the person they love.

“That’s why we encourage everyone to vote ‘yes’ and post back their survey immediately.

“This is and must be a unifying moment for the nation as we include all Australians in our marriage laws and send a powerful message that every Australian is equal.”

Over the weekend volunteers around the country took part in a door knock, travelling to various suburbs and encouraging the neighbourhood to fill in their postal surveys and to return them right away.