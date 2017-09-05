—

A gay couple from Wollongong in NSW have said they plan to vote “no” in the government’s proposed postal survey, in an interview on ABC’s 7.30 Report.

Ben Rogers and Mark Poidevin, who met 15 years ago on Gay.com have said they support preserving the ‘traditional’ definition of marriage.

“If we make one exception for one community, that being same-sex couples, where does it stop?” Poidevin said.

Despite being against same-sex marriage now, devout Catholic Poidevin said he proposed to Rogers years ago.

“At the time Ben said it wasn’t for him, that he didn’t believe in it, and I said ‘when the laws change would you like to?” he said.

Rogers responded by saying he thought same-sex couples shouldn’t get married, and now, even if same-sex marriage is legalised in Australia, the pair won’t be walking down the aisle.

Social media users took to Twitter to criticise the pair.

“I feel sorry for people who can’t distinguish between legal equality and wanting to get married,” Senthorun Raj tweeted.

“Congrats on being a really helpful addition to the debate,” Dan Hatch tweeted.

“These idiots… ‘we don’t need it so screw anyone who you know, might want/need equal legal rights,” Mark Churches also tweeted.

The outcome of the High Court challenges posed to the postal survey will be decided over the next two days, determining whether the survey will go ahead or not. Stay tuned.

