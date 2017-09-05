A gay couple from Wollongong in NSW have said they plan to vote “no” in the government’s proposed postal survey, in an interview on ABC’s 7.30 Report.
Ben Rogers and Mark Poidevin, who met 15 years ago on Gay.com have said they support preserving the ‘traditional’ definition of marriage.
Despite being against same-sex marriage now, devout Catholic Poidevin said he proposed to Rogers years ago.
“At the time Ben said it wasn’t for him, that he didn’t believe in it, and I said ‘when the laws change would you like to?” he said.
Rogers responded by saying he thought same-sex couples shouldn’t get married, and now, even if same-sex marriage is legalised in Australia, the pair won’t be walking down the aisle.
Social media users took to Twitter to criticise the pair.
“I feel sorry for people who can’t distinguish between legal equality and wanting to get married,” Senthorun Raj tweeted.
“Congrats on being a really helpful addition to the debate,” Dan Hatch tweeted.
“These idiots… ‘we don’t need it so screw anyone who you know, might want/need equal legal rights,” Mark Churches also tweeted.
The outcome of the High Court challenges posed to the postal survey will be decided over the next two days, determining whether the survey will go ahead or not. Stay tuned.
I feel sorry for people who can’t distinguish between legal equality and wanting to get married. That, and annoyed. https://t.co/rQmD9dqWxd
— Senthorun Raj (@senthorun) September 4, 2017
Congrats on being a really helpful addition to the debate, guys. https://t.co/RizN5zTqdG
— Dan Hatch (@Daniel_Hatch) September 4, 2017
These idiots.. "we don't need it so screw anyone who you know, might want/need equal legal rights #marriageequaility https://t.co/ZDxqMJJURu
— markchurches (@markchurches) September 4, 2017
Well everyone is going to have their views but “where will it end?” is NOT A FUCKING REASON TO VOTE NO to same sex marriage.
Here are the actual facts. Humans have entered marriage-like relationships since prehistoric times, predating religion and civilisation. Over time those relationships have changed as society has evolved. Religion has co-opted marriage (also birth, death, seasonal festivals and the afterlife). Marriage in the past has been about polygamy, it has included concubines, it has been about owning a spouse like any other bit of property, it has been about inheritance and dowry, and in recent times it has been modernised so that it’s about love and included provisions for divorce when love ends.
So idiots like the guys in the article don’t look at how marriage has evolved in all sorts of directions over the last 10,000 years, They look at one tiny change, affecting only a couple of percent of the community directly, and shriek WHERE WILL IT END????? YOU CAN’T CHANGE MARRIAGE!!! IT’S BEEN THE SAME FOREVER!!!! Pathetic.
Learn some human history before commenting in the national media, else you’re just proving you’re too stupid to be taken seriously.