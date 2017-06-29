—

A British–Australian couple celebrating their relationship with a civil partnership will be livestreaming the ceremony.

Journalist James Besanvalle and charity worker Matt Horwood are holding their ceremony in London in August, Gay Star News has reported.

They have chosen a civil partnership, rather than marriage, because Besanvalle is from Australia, where marriage equality is not yet recognised. The couple described their decision as “a bit of a political stance”.

“Same-sex marriage is not legal in Australia and as it stands currently there is no one federal law for civil partnerships,” said Besanvalle.

“When same-sex marriage is legal in Australia we’ll convert it into a marriage.”

Besanvalle and Horwood have chosen to livestream their ceremony because they want people to see what the process for civil partnerships looks like, and also because Besanvalle’s family are unable to attend in person.

“It was really important that the process for civil partnership was as inclusive as possible,” said Horwood.

“We are only going to be looking to use LGBTQ or all-inclusive allies as suppliers.”

The couple met two and a half years ago on Tinder. Their ceremony will be livestreamed on the Gay Star News Facebook page.