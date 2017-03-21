—

TWO gay dads have thanks Qantas and its Chief Executive Alan Joyce for publicly expressing support for marriage equality.

The Sydney-based couple posted a photo of themselves holding their two babies on a flight, along with words of support for the airline company.

“Thank you Qantas and its CEO Alan Joyce for supporting same-sex marriage here in Australia,” they wrote.

“One day I will be able to walk down the aisle holding the hands of my two sons and get married to the love of my life.

“This will become a reality because of your support.

“We dream of a future where our relationship is treated equally to all others, and our boys are never forced to question or defend their parents’ relationship.”

Qantas’ Chief Executive Alan Joyce was among 30 prominent executives who signed a letter calling on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to legalise same-sex marriage.

The move was criticised by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, who singled out Joyce and said he should express his views “as an individual” and not using his company’s brand.

However, following this Joyce said he would not be silenced over his support for same-sex marriage and that companies had an important role to play in debates on social issues.

The gay couple’s supportive photo has amassed nearly 2,000 likes on Instagram.