Gay icon and superstar Cher is looking set to headline Sydney’s 40th Mardi Gras next year, according to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Sources close to the event have allegedly confirmed to Fairfax Media that she’s almost locked in to perform, though the contract is yet to be signed.

The world-renowned LGBTI festival has previously had acts such as Cyndi Lauper and Kylie Minogue take to the stage, and with its 40th anniversary coming up, it seems they’ve pulled out all the stops.

The rumour that Cher would be performing at Mardi Gras went into overdrive after the singer herself suggestively tweeted: ‘where am I going in March?’

The Australian Radio Network then appeared to mistakenly break an embargo by publishing an online story declaring that Cher was “officially coming to town” for Mardi Gras.

Officials have made it clear that while Cher is looking likely to be slated for the official after party, dealings with superstars are always tricky and fallback options are in place.