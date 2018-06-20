—

Footballer Hannah Mouncey could take her issues with the AFL to the Human Rights Commission, if the league does not promptly create a policy for trans inclusion.

Mouncey was last year blocked from the AFL women’s draft, after looking set to become its first trans player.

She has since been cleared to play at the state level, and has joined the Darebin Falcons

The AFL has now advised Mouncey that it might have a policy in place to judge her case by the end of this September, the Herald Sun has reported.

This year’s draft is expected to take place in mid-October, meaning Mouncey may have just weeks to make her case to the AFL for inclusion.

Despite frequently raised concerns, Mouncey’s hormone levels are well within the internationally prescribed limits for female elite athletes.

Concerns about Mouncey being too strong to safely play have not come to pass, with no safety incidents in five games with Darebin.

She has told the league that if a trans policy is not in place by the end of next month she will take the matter to the Human Rights Commission, saying she has been discriminated against.

“I have told [the AFL] that if they don’t have something by the end of July I will take it to the Human Rights Commission at the very least,” she said.

“I am happy to avoid that, but that’s where it’s at at this stage.

“They have had 12 months or more to work on it, but I have barely been able to get in touch with the AFL.

“I haven’t really been able to get in touch with anyone since December.”

The league committed in February to reviewing its policies, and has recently begun work on it.

The Australian Sports Commission and Australian Human Rights Commission are also working towards a trans framework, with Mouncey among the consultants contributing.