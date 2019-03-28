—

This Sunday March 31 marks International Trans Day of Visibility 2019, with events being held around the country to celebrate the day.

Every year, Trans Day of Visibility (TDoV) helps to raise awareness of discrimination still faced by trans people around the world, while also celebrating trans pride and recognising trans and gender diverse experiences and achievements.

Melbourne

Some events have already taken place in the lead up to March 31, with several more planned for the day including Transgender Victoria’s full day of #BeSeen events at Hares & Hyenas in Melbourne.

The Victorian Department of Education and Training’s DET Pride Network will also host a panel trans and gender diverse people telling the stories they want to tell about their experiences within the education sector on April 2.

The panel will feature Commissioner for Gender and Sexuality Ro Allen, DET Pride Network Secretary Sarah Spence, 16-year-old trans activist Dylan McBurney, Senior Policy Officer Han Hayman, children’s author Penni Russon and her son, Emmett Russon-Jorgensen, who transitioned in his first year of high school.

Sydney

Trans Action Warrang and Pride in Protest are hosting a rally at The Hub in Newtown on March 31, including a march down King St and featuring trans speakers and performers.

The organisers say they planned the rally to give a platform to “trans people talking about the issues impacting on trans people” and to move towards “meaningful action to improve trans rights”.

The rally will be followed by the last Cult Sundays night at Secret Garden Bar in Enmore, the final weekly instalment of an event created to provide a “safe space for trans and gender diverse artists, to showcase their arts, experiment, and to come together.”

Brisbane

From 11am on Sunday Queensland Transgender Network will be hosting a family-friendly BBQ event at New Farm Park, with sausages (including a vegan option) and bread and some drinks provided.

Perth

From 9am to 12pm on Sunday, TransFolk of WA are hosting an interactive arts fair, celebrating diversity, inclusivity and body positivity.

Held at the Mary St Piazza in Highgate, the fair will also feature information stalls, and face-painting and garden games for kids.

Canberra

On Monday April 1, A Gender Agenda will host a panel featuring trans and gender diverse speakers discussing the trans experience at Woden Library at 6:30pm.

Adelaide

TransMasc SA has arranged a community picnic on Sunday, starting at 1pm, inviting TransFem SA and Parents of Gender Diverse Children to the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic rug, chairs, a hat and sunscreen, a game, and snacks and drinks if desired (and are asked to note allergy information if bringing something to share).