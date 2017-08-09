—

THE proposed postal plebiscite for marriage equality is to be challenged in the High Court.

Independent Member for Denison, Andrew Wilkie, was joined this afternoon by marriage equality advocate Rodney Croome, PFLAG national spokesperson Shelley Argent and lesbian mum Felicity Marlowe to announce a High Court challenge to the plebiscite.

The group will be represented by Ron Merkel QC.

Argent said a voluntary postal plebiscite is “designed to fail” and that she “doesn’t need a lawyer” to tell her the proposed plebiscite is unconstitutional.

Marlowe said she is “desperately worried” about the impact a plebiscite campaign would have.

In light of the plebiscite bill being vote down by the Senate earlier today, a postal plebiscite is likely to go ahead through the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and will see ballots sent out from September 12 with a result declared by November 25, allowing a parliamentary vote before the end of the year.

However, the High Court challenge could stand in its way.

The postal plebiscite is estimated to cost $122 million, and has drawn criticism from MPs and advocates who say the money could be better spent.

If you’d like to help raise funds for the High Court challenge, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/high-court-postal-vote-challenge