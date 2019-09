—

A political rally that was due to be held in Hobart tomorrow has been called off and will be rescheduled due to a bad weather forecast.

Supporters of Tasmania’s milestone anti-discrimination protections were due to meet at Hobart’s Parliament Lawns at 11am on Saturday to protest the Morrison Government’s draft Religious Discrimination Bill that would potentially override those laws.

However the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heavy rain that would disrupt the event.

Organisers Equality Tasmania say they will update the rally’s Facebook event page with a new date and time in the coming days.

“Watch this space and we’ll keep you posted when we’re back on,” they posted earlier today.

“Please tell and share with all the amazing people who were going to come along.”