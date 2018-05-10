—

Instagram star and rumoured porn actor Justin Jedlica appeared at Parliament House again for the federal budget this week, snapping more selfies with politicians.

Once again, nobody seems quite sure how he got in.

Known as the ‘Human Ken Doll’, Jedlica is famous for having hundreds of cosmetic surgeries in what he has described as a creative pursuit.

He appeared at last year’s federal budget party, taking photos with several politicians including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull before being recognised by a security guard.

“The Prime Minister has a private security detail,” said former Labor senator Sam Dastyari earlier this year.

“Their first job is to protect the PM for safety, and the second is to stop him from getting embarrassed.

“After the selfie had been taken, one of the security guards recognised [Jedlica] as a male porn star. He has a profile on XTube.

“They get the guy out of the room, escort him out of the building, and then there’s this bizarre cover-up as to who actually signed him in.”

In some of Jedlica’s photos from this week, he appears with Gamble Breaux from Real Housewives of Melbourne.

Reactions to Jedlica appearing again on budget day have ranged from amusement to concern.

“Real housewives of Canberra reported burglary—all their botox gone… just gone… housewives completely clueless,” joked one person on Twitter.

“Is this Madame Tussauds,” posted another.

Many reacted simply by tweeting “He’s back again???” and “AGAIN?!”

US-based Jedlica has continued his Australian trip, posting snaps from Melbourne on Instagram.

Like… Dutton is now the minister responsible for Australia's spy agencies… and no one flagged this..? — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) May 8, 2018

he's back again??? — brigitte ✨ (@anabelsbrother) May 8, 2018

Is this Madame Tussaud’s — communist manifest-hoe (@kimbaheartsyou) May 8, 2018

AGAIN!? — James Findlay (@james_findlay) May 8, 2018

Real Housewives of Canberra reported burglary – all their botox gone … just gone … housewives completely clueless — Dianna (@diannaarton) May 8, 2018

What the fuck is happening — darren (@darrenpauli) May 8, 2018