THIS Wednesday is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Groups around the country are holding a range of events to mark the day. Here’s a selection of what’s on for this year’s IDAHOT/IDAHOBIT.

Brisbane

The Griffith Queer Society is holding a lunchtime celebration at the Nathan campus on Wednesday. It’s BYO lunch, and cupcakes, games and music will be provided.

There will also be an afternoon event at the Logan campus and a morning tea with rainbow flag raising at the Gold Coast Campus

The University of Queensland Union Queer Department is holding a breakfast event on Wednesday morning, celebrating the LGBTI community and calling for action against discrimination.

On Wednesday night the Story Bridge and buildings around the city will be lit in rainbow colours to mark the day.

On Sunday, a huge community IDAHOT celebration will kick off at 11 am, with entertainment and stalls at Queens Park before a march to King George Square for a memorial ceremony under the rainbow flag.

Toowoomba

PFLAG is hosting a picnic in Newtown Park on Saturday. The day will be an opportunity for LGBTI folks, family and friends to meet and stand together against discrimination.

Adelaide

The Flinders Psychology Students’ Association is holding a cupcake sale on Wednesday. Proceeds will go to FEAST, a not-for-profit organisation that runs community initiatives including a queer youth drop-in service.

On Wednesday night, SAMESH is holding a movie night with pizza and short films with a family focus.

Community group Pride of the South is hosting a neighbourhood celebration in Old Reynella on Saturday. There will be free food and entertainment, with local artists featured.

Perth

The ECU Queer Collective is holding a lunchtime barbecue fundraiser and photo campaign on Wednesday, with proceeds being donated to support group Transfolk of WA.

Melbourne

A vigil for queer men in Chechnya will be held at Federation Square on Tuesday evening.

Ygender in Carlton is holding a discussion evening on Wednesday. An event for people aged 25 and under, it will be an opportunity for trans and gender diverse young people to share their experiences and talk about combatting transphobia and cissexism.

Trinity College at the University of Melbourne will host a panel discussion on Wednesday morning, featuring a range of speakers and rainbow cupcakes.

In Frankston, a morning tea with guest speakers will be held from 10:15 am Wednesday. The Frankston Civic Centre will be raising a rainbow flag to demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity for the LGBTI community.

Geelong

A rainbow flag raising ceremony will be held in Johnstone Park on Wednesday afternoon to promote the importance of kindness and acceptance. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to dress in bright colours.

Sydney

On Wednesday evening, a protest will be held at Taylor Square calling for more government action to help the gay community in Chechnya. The event is supported by a number of community groups, including Community Action Against Homophobia.

Blacktown

The Blacktown Area Community Centre and Blacktown Police are hosting a raising of the rainbow flag for the first time in Blacktown. There will be coffee and the opportunity to meet local Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officers.

Albury

Community group Hume Phoenix is holding a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening at QE2 Square. A rainbow flag will be flown over the Entertainment Centre and parts of the city will be lit in rainbow colours.

Newcastle

The Ourimbah Campus Queer Collective is hosting an IDAHOT celebration on Wednesday for students and staff to raise awareness about fighting anti-LGBTI hate.

Tamworth

Coledale Community Centre is hosting an IDAHOT get-together in West Tamworth on Wednesday. There will be food, games and activities. This year’s event focuses on the Aboriginal LGBTI community. Everyone is encouraged to dress colourfully for the rainbow theme.

Hobart

A vigil for Chechnya and call for action by the Australian government will be held at the Railway Roundabout Memorial Fountain on Thursday evening. The fountain will be lit in rainbow colours for IDAHOT.

Launceston

Community group Working It Out is holding a free art exhibition on Thursday evening for IDAHOT. Food and drink will be available, and guest speaker Shaun Staunton from beyondblue will give a talk.