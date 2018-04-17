Embattled rugby star Israel Folau has opened up about the Bible, homosexuality, and sin in a new column.
“I have sinned many times in my life,” Folau wrote yesterday in Players Voice.
He said he was brought up Mormon and reads the Bible every day.
Folau came under fire recently for saying on social media that God’s plan for gay people was “hell” unless they repented.
“In the comments section of [a] post, I was asked a question by somebody about what God’s plan is for gay people,” he wrote.
“My response to the question is what I believe God’s plan is for all sinners, according to my understanding of my Bible teachings, specifically 1 Corinthians 6: 9-10.
“I do not know the person who asked the question, but that didn’t matter.
“I believed he was looking for guidance and I answered him honestly and from the heart.
“I know a lot of people will find that difficult to understand, but I believe the Bible is the truth and sometimes the truth can be difficult to hear.
“In this case, we are talking about sin as the Bible describes it, not just homosexuality, which I think has been lost on a lot of people.”
Folau went on to explain that he doesn’t consider himself homophobic—and to remind readers that he was once on the cover of Star Observer.
“Since my social media posts were publicised, it has been suggested that I am homophobic and bigoted and that I have a problem with gay people,” he wrote.
“This could not be further from the truth.
“I fronted the cover of the Star Observer magazine to show my support for the Bingham Cup, which is an international gay rugby competition for both men and women.
“I believe in inclusion. In my heart, I know I do not have any phobia towards anyone.”
Folau said that many people have told him in person or via social media that they disagree with his views on gay people, but he doesn’t mind.
“I don’t have any issue with this,” he said.
“Every individual in this world is different and we have all experienced things that have shaped us in unique ways.”
Folau avoided sanctions from Rugby Australia over his comments about gay people, though he has reportedly been cautioned about his social media use.
The issue occurs when the words ‘believe’ and ‘truth’ are used in the same sentence. Beliefs are not facts, period. They are oil and water, and should be taken as a theory rather than passed off as fact until empirically proven otherwise.
The Mormon church has a lot to apologise for. In addition to being homophobic to this day, as recently as the late 1970’s they used biblical passages (like Folau does now) to justify slavery and forbid black people from participating in the church, with the widespread understanding that black people were not permitted to get to heaven.
Then in 1978 they claim God changed his mind and black people were okay after all.
The Mormon church has a history of outrageous discrimination and hatred towards many minorities, not just gay people. Folau can wave their flag, but all I see is a classic ‘Uncle Tom’ character waving the flag for white hetero privilege. If that’s considered a racist sentiment (actually yes it is racist, I’m playing devil’s advocate here pardon the pun) then so be it, but it’s in response to Folau claiming he’s not homophobic so if he’s not homophobic I’m not being racist.