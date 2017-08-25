Radio host Kyle Sandilands has shut down a caller who attacked LGBTI families, calling him a homophobe and a fuckwit, among other things.
Sandilands and co-host Jackie Henderson were taking calls on marriage equality yesterday when a caller named Mikey was put on the air, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported.
“Because I’m totally against them having kids.”
When it was pointed out to him that gay couples already have children, Mikey responded, “Yeah, but I think it’s quite cruel… I think it’s quite cruel to let them have kids.”
Sandilands hit back, calling the comments “the dumbest thing I have ever heard”.
“You’re a filthy homophobe pretending to masquerade as someone speaking on behalf of kids,” Sandilands said.
Mikey stuck to his guns and called two men having a child “the pinnacle of cruel”.
“You’re a f**k wit then, see you later,” replied Sandilands, ending the call.
“Cock head. What a wanker. Go away, you peasant.”
The whole exchange is captured on a video on the Kyle and Jackie O Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than a million times.
