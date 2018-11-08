—

Kylie Minogue has announced she will bring her Golden tour to Australia in March 2019, with special guests including the Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears.

Kylie will kick off her tour with a show on Tuesday March 5 at the ICC Sydney Theatre, which means Mardi Gras will unofficially run just a little longer next year.

She’ll follow the Sydney leg with standalone shows in Adelaide on March 11, and Melbourne on March 13.

This tour will also include performances as part of A Day on the Green, performing headline shows in Perth on March 9, in the Hunter Valley on March 16, and at Sirromet Winery in Queensland’s Mt. Cotton on March 17.

The Golden Tour will be Aussie Kylie fans’ first chance to hear new songs performed live following the release of her latest album – Golden – earlier this year, with some of her most well-known hits reinvented as well.

In addition to Shears, who released a solo album this year, Kylie will be joined on the tour by Brisbane’s Hatchie, who released her acclaimed debut EP Sugar & Spice earlier this year. There’s also another special guest still to be announced.

Speaking to News.com.au, Minogue said that while the timing does coincide with Mardi Gras, there haven’t been discussions about her performing there for the first time since she headlined the 35th Mardi Gras Party in 2012.

“I’d hate to say I’m doing something when I’m not but honestly nothing is planned right now. We’ll see,” she said.

The pop icon said that her Australian tours had typically been the same arena-style shows, and that with the Golden Tour she wanted to do more outdoor, festival-style gigs to show Australian fans a different kind of Kylie show.

Speaking to the Star Observer ahead of her 2015 tour, Kylie said she owed a great deal to her LGBTI supporters.

“The LGBTI community adopted me at a time where I was really successful but suffering at the hands of the press a fair bit, which still happens today sometimes,” she said.

Tickets for The Golden Tour go on sale on November 19 at 2pm, with a members pre-sale starting on November 13.

For details, head to the Frontier Touring website: www.frontiertouring.com/kylie

