Queer couples may be waiting to marry because they are “too tired” after the long campaign for marriage equality, according to one advocate.

Sarah Midgley from Australian Marriage Equality said people will probably need “a little break” after the postal survey period before having the energy to organise their weddings, Pink News has reported.

“Many people maybe need a little break since the postal survey but also to relax after the campaign,” said Midgley.

“Australia has achieved marriage equality and this is now something that we can all share and enjoy together as a country.

“Once that’s sinking in, over the new year I think we’ll see more and more weddings.”

Nonetheless, plenty of same-sex couples have tied the knot this week, with the first weddings taking place on Tuesday, and a few having been granted special permission to occur earlier.

Several couples said ‘I do’ as soon as they legally could, in midnight ceremonies around the country.

In December, after years of campaigning by the LGBTI community and friends, Australia became the 26th country to introduce marriage equality.

The postal survey for marriage equality stirred up homophobia and transphobia around the country, with hundreds of instances of hate speech, vandalism and violence reported.

Despite its problems and controversy, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the marriage survey was so successful that Australia may hold similar postal plebiscites in the future.