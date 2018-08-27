Liberal councillor Christine Forster—sister of former prime minister Tony Abbott—has announced she will nominate for pre-selection in the Sydney electorate of Wentworth, according to ABC.
A three-way contest was held in a partyroom meeting on Friday, with Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton, and Julie Bishop all vying for the prime ministership.
Bishop was eliminated in the first round of voting, before Morrison received a majority 45 votes, trumping Dutton’s 40 votes.
Turnbull indicated his intention to resign as a member of parliament in light of the results, however, his resignation could spark a by-election in Wentworth.
Forster may square up against former diplomat Dave Sharma and acting federal director of the Liberal Party Andrew Bragg in a pre-selection battle.
Reports have suggested that fellow City of Sydney councillor Kerryn Phelps is also considering a tilt at the seat as an independent.
Last year, Forster was an outspoken advocate for marriage equality, starring with her partner Virginia Edwards in a pro-LGBTI music video and announcing the pair’s wedding.
She has also spoken out about the importance of lesbian role models and the struggles faced by LGBTI people in the workplace.
