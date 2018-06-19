—

Every fortnight in our LUXE newsletter we will be shining a light on LGBTI-friendly businesses around Australia. This week we spoke to photographer Ann-Marie Calilhanna.

***

What services does your business offer to the LGBTI community?

I founded my business in 2002 to offer photographic services to the LGBTI community including the Star Observer, corporates, and events. My service offering includes corporate headshots and portraits, event photography, and same sex weddings. While I have made a career out of documenting the dynamic and ever-changing rainbow community, I love to photograph virtually anything.

How does your business champion inclusion and diversity?

I specialise in LGBTI photography across the entire spectrum of our community and love showcasing what makes each element of our community unique. I am frequently involved in the photographing of events and people that are part of the LGBTI community and you will see me at opening nights of key events to capture the evening for future generations to enjoy.

How can employers ensure that LGBTI employees feel supported and valued in the workplace?

I think it’s as simple as allowing everyone in your business to bring their whole selves to work and be who they are.

What’s one of your main business focuses in 2018?

This year, I would like to photograph more same sex weddings and showcase each couple’s unique love story. I also plan on working with more corporate clients.

What do your LGBTI clients mean to you?

My LGBTI clients feel like an extension of me because we are all part of the same community. I enjoy and value working with each and every one of them.

What has been one of your favourite photos?

My favourite photo was taken at the Mardi Gras party of the dance floor in the Hordern Pavilion. In order to get this shot, I had to take a risky climb into the roof to get a birds eye view that nobody else could access. The photo is colourful, unique and automatically captures everyone in a moment of bliss on the dance floor.

For more information or to contact Ann-Marie visit: www.facebook.com/AnnMarieCalilhannaPhotography.