Australian legend Magda Szubanski has broken down in tears during an interview in which she discussed losing her mother only weeks before the announcement of the postal survey result.

Speaking to Andrew Denton on Channel Seven, the actor and comedian revealed that last year was the toughest of her life, and that she still hadn’t had time to process her mother’s death.

“It’s been the toughest year of my life without question,” she said.

“Mostly because of mum. But the marriage equality stuff was something I was proud to do.

“I just felt so nervous the whole time because if I put a foot wrong, I could be blowing it for everyone. I haven’t had a proper break since that.”

Denton then touched on the struggles faced by LGBTI actors, prompting Szubanski to highlight the internalised homophobia she held for a long time.

“When you’ve internalised society’s homophobia, it’s like it corrupts your operating system,” she said.

“For me, it was like a virus in my system, that shame I felt.

“Totally misplaced, but it kind of meant I didn’t feel like I was standing on solid ground… I was terrified of myself, I think.”

When Denton showed her an Instagram video of her mother waving, it caused Szubanski to break down in tears.

“I think that’s probably why I’m so tired,” she said.

“I had the armour on through the marriage equality vote.

“I didn’t really get to process it. It took seven days for mum to die. It was brutal. It’s actually fucking traumatic, watching someone die. You’re not normal after.

“I wish she’d been here to see the vote. She would often say to me, when families were turning on their gay kids, ‘I don’t understand how people turn on their own like that.’ She had a real sense of injustice.”

Throughout the marriage equality campaign, Szubanski was one of the most prominent faces in the Yes camp, making numerous appearances on television and at rallies.

Speaking to the Star Observer at the time, she said she never expected to see marriage equality become a reality in her lifetime.

“Don’t feel like the nation’s against us, because it isn’t,” she said.