ONE Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has called the burqa an “affront to homosexuals” in a strange and confusing defence of Pauline Hanson’s decision to wear one during Question Time.

In a Lateline interview, Roberts said he was “proud” of Hanson for the stunt, according to News.com.au.

“I’m very, very proud of her courage and strength and commitment to this country,” he said.

“It’s amazing, we have people who say it’s offensive for her to wear a burqa and yet they don’t say it’s offensive for women to be forced to wear the burqa.”

Host Emma Alberici asked Roberts how many people he knew who had been forced to wear a burqa.

“We’ve read about it,” he said.

Alberici suggested that Hanson’s actions were ridiculing the Muslim community.

“I think it’s offensive to put women down,” said Roberts.

“And in Australia with our set of values people are seeing [the burqa] as an affront to women, homosexuals, an affront to Australian values.”

Alberici asked how the burqa was an affront to homosexuals.

The Islamic people throw homosexuals off the roofs of buildings,” he said.

“It has come to be a deeply concerning symbol of Islam and its terrorist extremes.

“And let me point out, there was quite a feeling of concern and Cory Bernardi actually admitted he was startled when he could see this black robe right next to him [in parliament].

“He was very startled and he’s a big strong man.

“That garb has come to be very threatening to Australians.”

Following Hanson’s stunt in parliament, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd took to Twitter to call it “stupid self-indulgent shit”.

How to create a race problem in Oz which prides itself on racial harmony?You do stupid self-indulgent shit like this https://t.co/uyiCqBVDZC — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) August 17, 2017