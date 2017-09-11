—

Malcolm Turnbull has introduced legislation that would enable a plebiscite on marriage equality. Picture: Malcolm Turnbull/Facebook

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said he will be voting yes for marriage equality in the upcoming postal survey.

Turnbull said he hoped the yes vote would win, Huffington Post has reported.

“My position on this issue has been clear for many years,” he said.

“I am a supporter of same-sex marriage and I’ll be voting yes.

“The reality is that the vast majority of Australians respect each other and understand this is an important issue.

“I’m voting yes because fundamentally this is a question of fairness.”

Having survived its challenge in the High Court, the postal survey will be sent out from this week.

Turnbull said if the yes vote was successful, the government would ensure a private member’s bill for marriage equality would be presented to parliament, which he was confident would “sail through”.

This weekend saw record numbers of people attend rallies for marriage equality around the country, including an estimated 30,000 in Sydney.

“I’m so angry that this government is putting my existence to a postal vote,” said Sally Rugg from GetUp! at the Sydney rally.

Rugg said that conservatives were wrong to think marriage equality supporters would take the postal vote “lying down”.

“They haven’t been paying attention to who we are,” she said.