Aarows sex-on premises venue has been the target of a shooting in the past. Picture: Aarrows' website.

A MAN will face court next month after he allegedly poured hydrochloric acid into a lubricant dispenser at a sex-on premises venue in Sydney’s west.

The 62-year-old man entered the gay and bisexual sex club Aarows in Rydalmere on Saturday night, where he allegedly added the acid which is highly corrosive to skin, leaving burns and blisters.

In a statement, New South Wales police said security became aware of the tampering after alarms sounded. The dispensers had been fitted with alarms after someone had attempted to tamper with them in a similar way previously.

The man was detained by security and taken to Parramatta police station, where he was charged with administer poison intend to injure/cause distress/pain, enter building with intent to commit an indictable offence, malicious damage, and drive while suspended.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Parramatta Local Court on September 20.